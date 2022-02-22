India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 13,405, deaths rise slightly to 235 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 22, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped further to 13,405 while the number of deaths rose marginally to 235 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The 235 deaths reported today included 41 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, , where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday recorded 16,051 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 206 deaths, including 44 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 41 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 194, higher than the 162 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 512,344 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,851,929 today.

Not counting the 41 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 194 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 87 deaths in Kerala, 21 in Karnataka, 15 in Odisha, and 11 each in Punjab and West Bengal.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 12 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,158,510, up 34,226 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.38% today from 98.33% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 28th consecutive day today, going down by 21,056 to below 200,000 at 181,075.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175.83 crore today, including 35..50 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went down to 1.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.98%.

A total of 76.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 10.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN