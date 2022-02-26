India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 11,499, number of deaths comes down to 255

New Delhi, February 26, 2022

India today saw the number of its daily COVID-19 cases drop to 11,499 and deaths to 255 as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The 255 deaths registered today included 128 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, , where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday reported 13,166 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 302 deaths, including 160 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 128 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 127, lower than the 142 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 513,481 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,905,844 today.

Not counting the 128 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 127 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 49 in Kerala, 15 in Karnataka and 12 in Maharashtra.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 15 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,270,482 today, up 23,598 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.52% from 98.49% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell to 121,882 today, down 12,354 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 177.17 crore today, including 28.29 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went down to 1.01% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.36%.

A total of 76.57 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.36 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN