India's daily COVID-19 cases drop to 107,474 in last 24 hours, deaths fall to 865

New Delhi, February 6, 2022

India today reported 107,474 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 865 deaths in the last 24 hours, significantly lower than the numbers yesterday.

The 865 deaths posted in the last 24 hours included 197 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday added 127,952 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,059 deaths, including 370 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 197 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 668, slightly lower than the 689 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 501,979.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,188,138.

Not counting the 197 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 668 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 247 in Kerala, 68 in Maharashtra, 50 in Karnataka, 37 in Tamil Nadu, 34 in Gujarat, 31 in West Bengal, 22 in Odisha, 19 in Rajasthan, 17 each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, 16 each in Assam and Punjab, 14 each in Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, and 13 in Uttarakhand.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with seven States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 40,461,148 today, up 213,246 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 95.91% today from 95.64% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 12th consecutive day today, going down by 106,637 to 1,225,011 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 169.46 crore today, including 45.10 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 7.42% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 10.20%.

A total of 74.01 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 14.48 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

