India's daily COVID-19 cases drop sharply to 4,362, deaths fall to two-digit levels at 66

New Delhi, March 7, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases registered a sharp drop to below 5,000 at 4,362 while the number of deaths dipped to two-digit levels at 66 in the last 24 hours amidst a slowing down of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

The 66 deaths recorded today included 15 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 5,476 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 158 deaths, including 83 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 15 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 51, much lower than the 75 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,102 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,967,315 today.

Not counting the 15 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 51 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 29 deaths in Kerala.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 23 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,398,095 today, up 9,620 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.68% today 98.66% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 54,118 today, down 5,324 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 178.90 crore today, including 4.80 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.71% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.73%.

A total of 77.34 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.12 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN