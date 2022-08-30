India's daily COVID-19 cases drop sharply to 2,862 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 30, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped sharply to 2,862 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

As many as 30 deaths were recorded due to COVID-19 in the country during this period.

The country had on Monday reported 7591 cases of COVID-19 infecton and 45 deaths.

The 30 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included five deaths in Maharashtra, four in Delhi, three in Haryana, two each in Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Odisha and Sikkim, and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,829 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,418,585 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,825,024 today, up 22,031 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.66%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 19,199 to 65,732 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 212.17 crore today, including 26.36 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.70% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.64% today.

A total of 88.55 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

