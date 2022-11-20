India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 500, four deaths added in last 24 hours
New Delhi, November 20, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped below 500 to 492 in the last 24 hours while four deaths were added in this period as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.
The four deaths logged today included three backlog cases in Kerala, with the one other death being reported from Maharashtra.
Kerala and Maharashtra both reported 125 new cases each in the last 24 hours.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,574 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,669,015 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,131,952 today, up 781 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 293 to 6,489 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.86 crore today, including 79,155 doses given in the last 24 hours.
