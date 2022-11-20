India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 500, four deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 20, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped below 500 to 492 in the last 24 hours while four deaths were added in this period as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

The four deaths logged today included three backlog cases in Kerala, with the one other death being reported from Maharashtra.

Kerala and Maharashtra both reported 125 new cases each in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,574 today.