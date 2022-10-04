India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000 at 1,968 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, October 4, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to below 2,000 at 1,968 in the past 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.
During this period, there were 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) this morning said.
The country had on Monday logged 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Kerala accounted for 680 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 461 in Tamil Nadu and 180 in Maharashtra.
The 15 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala.
Of the remaining seven deaths, there were two in Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,716 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,599,466 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,036,152 today, up 3,481 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,528 to 34,598 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.80 crore today, including 3.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate came down to 0.94% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.29% today.
A total of 89.59 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.09 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN