India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 2,000 at 1,968 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 4, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped to below 2,000 at 1,968 in the past 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

During this period, there were 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) this morning said.

The country had on Monday logged 3,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Kerala accounted for 680 of the new cases of infection posted today, followed by 461 in Tamil Nadu and 180 in Maharashtra.

The 15 deaths registered today included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining seven deaths, there were two in Odisha and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal.