India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to below 1,000 at 913, number of deaths drops to 13

New Delhi, April 4, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped to below 1,000 at 913 and the number of deaths dropped to 13 in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fade across the country.

The 13 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included eight in Kerala, six of which are previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities.

The country had yesterday recorded 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 81 deaths, including as many as 65 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the six previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at seven today, lower than the 16 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,358 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,029,044 today.

As many as 32 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,495,089 today, up 1,316 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 12,597 today, down 416 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.70 crore today, including 2.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.29% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.22%.

A total of 79.10 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.14 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN