India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 8,865 in last 24 hours, lowest in 287 days

New Delhi, November 16, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped to 8,865 in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 287 days, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to declerate across the country.

There were 197 deaths due to COVID-19 in this period, including 70 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past several months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday logged 10,229 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 125 deaths, including 19 previously unreported deaths in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 7,231 in the last 24 days a result of the data audit.

Not counting the 70 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 127 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 463,852 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,456,401 today.

Of the 127 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 57, followed by 19 deaths in Maharashtra and 12 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 14 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,861,756, up 11,971 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.27% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down further by 3,303 to 130,793 today, the lowest in 525 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 112.97 crore, including 59.75 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.97% today, below 2% for the 53rd day and below 1% for the second consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.80% today, below 2% for 43 consecutive days now.

NNN