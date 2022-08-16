India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 8,813 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 16, 2022

India on Tuesday reported a sharp dip in its daily COVID-19 cases to 8,813 in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic during this period was 29.

The country had on Monday recorded 14,917 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 32 deaths.

The number of new cases in a single day has dropped below the 10,000-mark today after staying below 20,000 for 10 consecutive days.

The number of 29 deaths registered today included eight deaths in Delhi, followed by six in Punjab, two each in Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, and Tripura.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,098 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,277,194 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,638,844 today, up 15,040 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.56%.

The number of active cases went down by 6,256 to 111,252 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 208.31 crore today, including 6.10 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.15% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 4.79% today.

A total of 88.06 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.12 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN