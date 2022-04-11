India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 861, number of deaths drops to single digits at 6

New Delhi, April 11, 2022

India on Monday reported a fall in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 861 and a drop in the number of deaths to six in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.

The six deaths logged today included five previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths, including 19 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases had fallen below 1,000 for two days on Monday and Tuesday last week for the first time since April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic. It had remained above the 1,000-mark for five consecutive days before falling below the mark again today.

If the five previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at just one -- in Delhi.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,691 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,036,132 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,503,383 today, up 929 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 11,058 today, down 74 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.74 crore today, including 2.44 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.32% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.41 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 2.71 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

