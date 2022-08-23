India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 8,586 in last 24 hours, deaths go up to 48

New Delhi, August 23, 2022

India's daily cases of fresh COVID-19 infection dipped further today to 8,586 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths went up to 48.

The country had yesterday logged 9,531 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 36 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the second consecutive day today after staying above that level for four days.

The 48 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the 42 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours included seven in Delhi, six each in Karnataka and Punjab, four each in Rajasthan and West Bengal, three in Haryana, two each in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,416 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,357,546 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,733,624 today, up 9,680 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.59%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,142 to 96,506 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 210.31 crore today, including 29.25 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.19% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 3.31% today.

A total of 88.31 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.91 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

