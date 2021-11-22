India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 8,488 in last 24 hours, lowest in 538 days

New Delhi, November 22, 2021

India today saw the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 infection dip to 8,488 in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 538 days as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a declerating trend across the country.

During this period, the country also added 249 deaths to its tally, including 156 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday recorded 10,488 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 313 deaths, including 216 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,576 in the last 29 days as a result of the ongoing data reconciliation.

Not counting the 156 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 93 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 465,911 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,518,901 today.

Of the 93 COVID-19 deaths posted in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 40, followed by 17 in Maharashtra and 14 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,934,547, up 12,510 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.31%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 4,271 to 118,443 today, the lowest in 534 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 116.87 crore, including 32.99 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93% today, below 2% for the 59th day and below 1% for the eighth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.08% today, below 2% for 49 consecutive days.

