India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 8,318 in last 24 hours, number of deaths reduces slightly to 465

New Delhi, November 27, 2021

India today recorded 8,318 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 465 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 465 deaths reported today included 355 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday recorded 10,549 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 488 deaths, included 328 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 355 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 110 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 467,933 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,563,749 today.

Of the 110 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 34, followed by 33 in Kerala, and 11 in Tamil Nadu.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,988,797, up 10,967 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.33%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 3,114 to 107,019 today, the lowest in 541 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 121.06 crore, including 73.58 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.88% today, below 2% for the 64th day and below 1% for the 13th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.86% today, below 2% for 54 consecutive days and below 1% for five days in a row.

NNN