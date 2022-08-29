India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 7,591 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 29, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped to 7,591 in the last 24 hours, continuing a downtrend across the country.

The number of deaths added to the tally in this period was 45.

The country had on Sunday reported 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 157 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the third consecutive day today after remaining above that level for three days.

The 45 deaths registered today included 15 backlog cases in Kerala.

Not counting those, the the 30 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included five deaths each in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra, three each in Mizoram and West Bengal, two in Kerala, and one each in Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,799 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,415,723 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,802,993 today, up 9,206 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.62%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,660 to 84,931 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 211.91 crore today, including 24.70 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 4.58% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.69% today.

A total of 88.52 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

