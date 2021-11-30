India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 6,990 in last 24 hours, number of deaths falls to 190

New Delhi, November 30, 2021

India today saw a sharp dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 6,990 in the last 24 hours -- the lowest in a single day in 551 days.

The number of deaths in this period also dropped significantly to below 200, at 190, which included 58 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday reported 8,309 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 236 deaths, including 140 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Not counting the 58 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 82 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 468,980 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,587,822 today.

Of the 82 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 59, Maharashtra 21 and West Bengal 11.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period. National capital Delhi reported one death in the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,018,299, up 10,116 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 3,316 to 100,543, the lowest in 546 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 123.25 crore, including 78.80 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.84% today, below 2% for the 67th day and below 1% for the 16th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.69% today, below 2% for 57 consecutive days.

