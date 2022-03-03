India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 6,561, deaths to 142 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 3, 2022

India today recorded 6,561 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 142 deaths registered today included 44 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday logged 7,554 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 223 deaths, including 128 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 44 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 98, slightly higher than the 95 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 514,388 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,945,160 today.

Not counting the 44 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 98 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 52 deaths in Kerala and 12 in Karnataka.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 19 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,353,620 today, up 14,947 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.62% today from 98.60%yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 77,152, down 8,528 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 178.02 crore today, including 21.83 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.74% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 0.99%.

A total of 77 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.82 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN