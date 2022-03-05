India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 5,921, deaths go up to 289 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 5, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped to 5,921 while the number of deaths rose to 289 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to maintain a decelerating trend across the country.

However, the 289 deaths registered today included as many as 179 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 6,396 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 201 deaths, including 88 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 179 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 110, lower than the 113 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 514,878 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,957,477 today.

Not counting the 179 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 110 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 75 deaths in Kerala.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,378,721 today, up 11,651 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.65% from 98.64% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 63,878 today, down 6,019 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 178.55 crore today, including 24.62 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.63% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.84%.

A total of 77.19 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 9.40 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

