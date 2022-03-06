India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 5,476, deaths to 158 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 6, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped further to 5,476 and the number of deaths to 158 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus continued to sow down across the country.

The 158 deaths recorded today included as many as 83 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday registered recorded 5,921 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 289 deaths, including 179 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

If the 83 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 75, much lower than the 110 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,036 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,962,953 today.

Not counting the 83 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 75 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 41 deaths in Kerala and 10 Maharashtra.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,388,475 today, up 9,754 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.66% from 98.65% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 59,442, down 4,436 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 178.83 crore today, including 26.19 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.60% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.77%.

A total of 77.28 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 9.40 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN