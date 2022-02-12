India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 50,407, deaths rise to 804 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, February 12, 2022
India today saw another sharp dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 50,407 while the deaths rose to 804 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.
The 804 deaths recorded today included 251 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.
The state has, through this reconciliation of data, added more than 24,000 deaths to its toll in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 61,626.
The situation in the state continues to be a cause of worry for the authorities, accounting as it does for 16,012 of the 50,407 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The state also added 241 deaths in this period, a number that includes fatalities of the past few days because of delayed reporting.
India had yesterday registered 58,077 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 657, including 153 previously undeclared deaths in Kerala.
If the 251 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 553, higher than the 504 posted yesterday.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 507,981 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,586,544 today.
Not counting the 251 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 553 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 241 deaths in Kerala, 63 in Maharashtra, 41 in Karnataka, 27 in West Bengal, 25 in Tamil Nadu, 21 in Punjab, 20 in Odisha, 14 in Gujarat, 12 in Delhi, and 10 each in Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with seven States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,468,120 today, up 136,962 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 97.37% from 97.17% yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 18th consecutive day today, going down by 87,359 to 610,443 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 172.29 crore today, including 46.82 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 3.48% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 5.07% today.
A total of 74.93 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 14.50 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
