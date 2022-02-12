India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 50,407, deaths rise to 804 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 12, 2022

India today saw another sharp dip in its daily COVID-19 numbers to 50,407 while the deaths rose to 804 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

The 804 deaths recorded today included 251 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The state has, through this reconciliation of data, added more than 24,000 deaths to its toll in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 61,626.

The situation in the state continues to be a cause of worry for the authorities, accounting as it does for 16,012 of the 50,407 new cases reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The state also added 241 deaths in this period, a number that includes fatalities of the past few days because of delayed reporting.

India had yesterday registered 58,077 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 657, including 153 previously undeclared deaths in Kerala.

If the 251 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 553, higher than the 504 posted yesterday.