India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 3,993, deaths rise to 108

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,210 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,971,308 today.

Not counting the 59 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 49 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 24 deaths in Kerala.

All other States reported less than ten COVID-19 deaths each, with as many as 22 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,406,150 today, up 8,055 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.68%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to below 50,000 at 49,948 today, down 4,170 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 179.13 crore today, including 21.34 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 0.46% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.68%.

A total of 77.43 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.73 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

