India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 3,614, deaths to 89 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 12, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped 3,614 and the number of deaths to 89 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 64 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 4,194 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 255 deaths, including 203 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 64 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 25, significantly lower than the 52 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,803 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,987,875 today.

Not counting the 64 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 25 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included nine deaths in Kerala -- the highest among all states. No state reported fatalities in double digits today. As many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,431,513 today, up 5,185 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 40,559 today, down 1,660 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 179.91 crore today, including 18.18 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 0.44% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.52%.

A total of 77.77 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.21 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN