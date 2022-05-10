India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 2,288, deaths to 10 in last 24 hours
A healthcare worker collecting a swab sample from a prisoner for COVID-19 test at a government hospital in Patna, on Monday, May 9, 2022. IANS
National

India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 2,288, deaths to 10 in last 24 hours

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, May 10, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped to 2,288 and the number of deaths to 10 in the last 24 hours.

The 10 deaths registered today included six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The remaining four deaths included three in Delhi and one in Karnataka.

The country had yesterday reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths, including 26 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,103 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,107,689 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,563,949 today, up 3,044 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the second day today, by 766 to 19,637 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.50 crore today, including 13.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 0.47% while the Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.79% today.

A total of 84.15 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN

COVID19
Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.