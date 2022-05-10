India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 2,288, deaths to 10 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, May 10, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped to 2,288 and the number of deaths to 10 in the last 24 hours.
The 10 deaths registered today included six previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala. The remaining four deaths included three in Delhi and one in Karnataka.
The country had yesterday reported 3,207 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 29 deaths, including 26 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,103 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,107,689 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,563,949 today, up 3,044 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went down for the second day today, by 766 to 19,637 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190.50 crore today, including 13.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 0.47% while the Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.79% today.
A total of 84.15 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
