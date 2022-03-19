India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 2,075, deaths to 71 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 19, 2022

India on Saturday saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases to 2,075 and the number of deaths to 71 in the last 24 hours.

The 71 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included 44 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 2,528 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 149, including as many as 123 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

If the 44 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 27 as compared to 26 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,352 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,006,080 today.

Not counting the 44 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala, the 27 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 15 deaths in Kerala, the highest among all states.

As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,461,926 today, up 3,383 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.73%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 27,802, down 1,379 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.04 crore today, including 5.84 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.56% while the Weekly Positive Rate was 0.41%.

A total of 78.22 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.70 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

