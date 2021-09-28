India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 18,795, deaths to 179 in last 24 hours -- lowest in six months

New Delhi, September 28, 2021

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped sharply on Monday to 18,795 and the number of deaths to 179 -- the lowest numbers in more than six months -- as most parts of the country continued to witness a downtrend in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new cases in a single day has fallen below 20,000 for the first time in 201 days.

Similarly, the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day has dropped below 200 for the first time in 189 days.

The country had reported 276 deaths and 26,041 fresh cases of infection yesterday.

Kerala, which has been posting consistently high COVID-19 numbers for the past many weeks, recorded a significant dip in the numbers today at 11,699 cases and 58 deaths today. The state had reported 15,951 cases and 165 deaths yesterday.

The state still accounted for more than 62% of the new cases of COVID-19 infection and about one-third of the deaths in the country in the last 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the country has now stayed below the 50,000-mark for 89 consecutive days. It has remained below 40,000 for 16 days and below 30,000 for four days now.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 447,373 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 33,697,581 today.

Of the 179 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for the highest number at 58, followed by 32 in Maharashtra, 20 in Karnataka, 19 in Tamil Nadu and 15 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than 10 deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during the last 24 hours. Four states reported one death each.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 32,958,802, up 26,030 from yesterday. The recovery rate rose to 97.80% -- the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country fell by 7,414 to 292,206 today -- the lowest in 192 days.

The Health Ministry said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far had crossed 87.07 crore today, including 1.02 crore doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 1.88% today, below 3% for the 95th day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 1.42% today, below 3% for 29 consecutive days now.

NNN