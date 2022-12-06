India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 165, three deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 6, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases came down sharply to 165 on Tuesday, with three deaths added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Monday logged 226 new cases of COVID-19 infection and two deaths.

The three deaths registered today included one in Delhi and two backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,633 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,783 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,138,805 today, up 251 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 89 to 4,345 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.94 crore today, including 42,506 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN