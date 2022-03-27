India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 1,421 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 27, 2022

India today reported a further dip in new COVID-19 cases to 1,421 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

During this period, 149 deaths were added to the tally, including as many as 138 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 infection. It had also added a whopping more deaths to the tally with Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, adding as many as 4,005 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities. Kerala, which has been reconciling its data for the past few months, also added another 79 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths to its tally yesterday.

If the 138 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths are not counted, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 11, lower than the 16 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 521,004 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,019,453 today.

As many as 30 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,482,262 today, up 1,826 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 16,187 today, down 554 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 183.20 crore today, including 29.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.23% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.27%.

A total of 78.69 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 6.20 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

