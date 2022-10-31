India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 1,326; eight deaths recorded in last 24 hours

New Delhi, October 31, 2022

India on Monday logged 1,326 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than Sunday's number -- and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Sunday recorded 1,604 new cases of COVID-19 infection and eight deaths.

Maharashtra accounted for 286 of the 1,326 new cases of infection, followed by 237 in Kerala, 185 in Karnataka and 158 in Tamil Nadu. All other States reported less than 100 cases.

The eight deaths reported today included five backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining three deaths posted in the last 24 hours, there was one each in Maharashtra, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 529,024 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,653,592 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,106,656 today, up 1,723 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.78%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 405 to 17,912 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.63 crore today, including 25,433 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.59% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.08%.

More than 90.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 83,167 lakh tests yesterday.

