India's daily COVID-19 cases dip to 1,096, number of deaths in last 24 hours at 81

New Delhi, April 3, 2022

India on Sunday reported 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, lower than yesterday's number of 1,260, as the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be fading across the country.

The number of deaths logged in the last 24 hours was 81, as against 83 registered yesterday.

However, the 81 deaths included as many as 65 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

If the 65 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 16, higher than the seven posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,345 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,028,131 today.

As many as 29 States and Union Territories posted zero COVID-19 deaths during the last 24 hours.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,493,773 today, up 1,447 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 13,013 today, down 432 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.66 crore today, including 12.75 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.24% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.23%.

A total of 79.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.65 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

