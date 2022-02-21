India's daily COVID-19 cases dip sharply to 16,051, deaths to 206 in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 512,109 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,838,524 today.

Not counting the 44 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 162 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 48 deaths in Kerala, 18 in Karnataka, 17 in Odisha, and 13 in West Bengal.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 14 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,124,284, up 37,901 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.33% today, up from 98.28% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 27th consecutive day today, going down by 22,056 to 202,131.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175.46 crore today, including 7 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went up to 1.93% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 2.12%.

A total of 76.01 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 8.31 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

