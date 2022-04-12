India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 796 as pandemic continues to wane
A schoolgirl posing for a photograph after getting her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Gurugram, Haryana on March 16, 2022.IANS
India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 796 as pandemic continues to wane

By Sonny Abraham/NetIndian News Network

New Delhi, April 12, 2022

India on Tuesday reported a further dip in the number of new cases of COVID-19 infection to 796 while the number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood a 19 as the coronavirus pandemic continued to wane across the country.

The 19 deaths logged today included 15 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 861 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths, including five previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

The number of new cases has remained below the 1,000-mark for two days now.

If the 15 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at four today -- three in Kerala and one in Mizoram.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,710 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,036,928 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,504,329 today, up 946 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 10,889 today, down 169 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 185.90 crore today, including 15.65 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.20% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.24%.

A total of 79.45 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.06 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

