India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 795, number of deaths at 58 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 5, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped further to 795 and the number of deaths rose to 58 in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection had fallen below 1,000 for the first time yesterday after April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.

The 58 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 56 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 913 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, including eight previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

Of the 795 new cases in India, 256 were reported from Kerala, 175 from Mizoram, 82 from Delhi, and 52 from Maharashtra.

If the 56 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at two, lower than the seven posted yesterday.

Only two States -- Delhi and Karnataka -- logged one death each in the last 24 hours, with all other States and Union Territories registering zero deaths in this period.-