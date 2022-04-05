India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 795, number of deaths at 58 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, April 5, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped further to 795 and the number of deaths rose to 58 in the last 24 hours as the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 infection had fallen below 1,000 for the first time yesterday after April 18, 2020 in the early stages of the pandemic.
The 58 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 56 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The country had yesterday recorded 913 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, including eight previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.
Of the 795 new cases in India, 256 were reported from Kerala, 175 from Mizoram, 82 from Delhi, and 52 from Maharashtra.
If the 56 previously undeclared COVID-19 deaths in Kerala are not taken into account, the number of deaths in the country in the last 24 hours stood at two, lower than the seven posted yesterday.
Only two States -- Delhi and Karnataka -- logged one death each in the last 24 hours, with all other States and Union Territories registering zero deaths in this period.-
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,416 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,029,839 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,496,369 today, up 1,280 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 12,054 today, down 543 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 184.87 crore today, including 16.17 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.17% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.22%.
A total of 79.15 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.66 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
