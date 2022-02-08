India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 67,597, deaths rise to 1,188 in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 504,062 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,339,611 today.

Not counting the 733 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 455 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 127 deaths in Kerala, 49 in Karnataka, 33 in Punjab, 29 in West Bengal, 24 in Maharashtra, 21 each in Gujarat and Haryana, 20 in Odisha, 15 in Delhi, 14 in Chhattisgarh, 13 in Tamil Nadu, 12 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, and 10 in Assam.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with five States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 40,840,658 today, up 180,456 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 96.46% from 96.19% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 14th consecutive day today, going down by 114,047 to below the one-million mark at 994,891.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 170.21 crore today, including 55.78 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 5.02% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 8.30%.

A total of 74.29 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 13.46 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

