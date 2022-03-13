India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 3,116, deaths drop to 47 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, March 13, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 cases today dipped further to 3,116 and the number of deaths to 47 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.
The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 26 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.
The country had yesterday recorded 3,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 deaths, including 64 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.
If the 26 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 21, lower than the 25 posted yesterday.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,850 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,990,991 today.
Not counting the 26 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 21deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included five deaths in Kerala -- the highest among all states. No state reported fatalities in double digits today. As many as 24 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,437,072 today, up 5,559 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped further to 38,069 today, down 2,490 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 180.13 crore today, including 20.31 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 0.41% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 0.50%.
A total of 77.85 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.61 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
