India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 3,116, deaths drop to 47 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 13, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases today dipped further to 3,116 and the number of deaths to 47 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours included as many as 26 previously unreported COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 3,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 89 deaths, including 64 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 26 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 21, lower than the 25 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,850 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,990,991 today.

Not counting the 26 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 21deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included five deaths in Kerala -- the highest among all states. No state reported fatalities in double digits today. As many as 24 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.