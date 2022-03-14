India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 2,503, deaths drop to 27 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 14, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dropped further to 2,503 and the number of deaths to 27 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The number of 27 deaths reported in the last 24 hours included nine previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday reported 3,116 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 47 deaths, including 26 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the nine previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 18, lower than the 21 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 515,877 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,993,494 today.

Not counting the nine previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 18 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included six deaths in Kerala -- the highest among all states. No state reported fatalities in double digits today. As many as 27 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.