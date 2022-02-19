India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 22,270, deaths to 325 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 19, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases today dipped further to 22,270 and the number of deaths to 325 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 325 deaths reported today included 130 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The country had yesterday recorded 25,920 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 492 deaths, including 193 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 130 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India has dropped below 200, at 195, much lower than the 299 logged yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 511,230 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,802,505 today.

Not counting the 130 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 195 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 61 deaths in Kerala, 19 in Karnataka, 15 each in Maharashtra and Odisha, 13 in West Bengal, and 10 in Gujarat.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 10 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country crossed 42 milion today at 42,037,536, up 60,298 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.21% from 98.12% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 25th consecutive day today, going down by 38,353 to 253,739.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175.03 crore today, including 36.28 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate fell to 1.80% and Weekly Positivity Rate to 2.50%.

A total of 75.81 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 12.35 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN