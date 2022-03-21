India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 1,549, deaths to 31 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 21, 2022

India on Monday reported a further dip in its daily COVID-19 cases to 1,549 and the number of deaths to 31 in the last 24 hours.

The 31 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included as many as 20 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala.

The country had yesterday recorded 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 127 deaths, including 106 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 31 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India stood at 11, lower than the 21 posted yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 516,510 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,009,390 today.

Not counting the 20 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala, the 11 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included four deaths in Kerala, the highest among all states.

As many as 29 States and Union Territories posted zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,467,774 today, up 2,652 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.74%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country dropped to 25,106 today, down 1,134 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 181.24 crore today, including 2.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate and the Weekly Positivity Rate both stood at 0.40%.

A total of 78.30 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.84 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

