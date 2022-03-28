India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 1,270, deaths to 31 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, March 28, 2022

Low-cost carrier IndiGo commenced operations from Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, with direct flights to Dehradun and Delhi, from Sunday.

The new routes were inaugurated with a ceremony at Pantnagar air terminal.

The new flights would provide greater connectivity for the region with the state capital as well as the rest of the country, a press release from the airline said.

Pantnagar is IndiGo's second destination in the state of Uttarakhand.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are delighted to grow our provincial presence and start operations from Pantnagar. The town is not only an important centre for education, but an important gateway for both tourism and commerce. By connecting the region with both the state and national capital, we are creating more opportunities for economic growth and providing faster connectivity. We look forward to flying our passengers to this new gateway to the region and are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

The released said the new routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills.

Connectivity to Pantnagar will significantly improve the time taken in reaching popular tourist attractions like Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Binsar, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikot. Further, it provides direct access to a host of industrial installations that are based in and around Pantnagar, the release added.

