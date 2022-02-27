India's daily COVID-19 cases dip further to 10,273, deaths to 243 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 27, 2022

India today saw another dip in its daily COVID-19 cases to 10,273 and in the number of deaths to 243 in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic maintained a downward trend across the country.

The 243 deaths recorded today included 116 previously undeclared COVID-19 fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past several months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday posted 11,499 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 255 deaths, including 128 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 116 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India was 127, the same number as yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 513,724 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,916,117 today.

Not counting the 116 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 127 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 65 in Kerala and 19 in Karnataka.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 15 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,290,921 today, up 20,439 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.54% today from 98.52% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell further to 111,472 today, down 10,408 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 177.44 crore today, including 24.05 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate went down to 1.00% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 1.26%.

A total of 76.67 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 10.22 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN