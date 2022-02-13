India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 50,000 at 44,877, deaths drop to 684 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, February 13, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped below the 50,000-mark to 44,877 in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths dropped to 684 as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to slow down across the country.

The 684 deaths posted today included 282 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated in an exercise that has been going on for several weeks now as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

The state has, through this reconciliation of data, added more than 24,000 deaths to its toll in the last several weeks. The death toll in the state due to the pandemic now stands at 62,053.

India had yeterday reported 50,407 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 804 deaths, including 251 previously undeclared deaths in Kerala.

If the 282 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 402, significantly lower than the 553 registered yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 508,665 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,631,421 today.

Not counting the 282 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 402 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 145 deaths in Kerala, 38 in Karnataka, 32 in Maharashtra, 25 in West Bengal, 24 in Odisha, 20 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 13 each in Chhattisgarh and Delhi, and 10 in Punjab.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 11 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 41,585,711 today, up 117,591 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 97.55% today from 97.37% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 19th consecutive day today, going down 73,398 to 537,045.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 172.81 crore today, including 49.16 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 3.17% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 4.46%.

A total of 75.07 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 14.15 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

