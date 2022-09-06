India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 5,000 in last 24 hours
New Delhi, September 6, 2022
India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Tuesday to below 5,000 at 4,417 new cases in the last 24 hours while 23 deaths were added during this period.
The country had on Monday reported 5,910 new cases of infection and 16 deaths.
Of the 4,417 new cases of COVID-19 infection registered today, Kerala accounted for 1,142, followed by 549 cases in Maharashtra, 484 in Karnataka and 463 in Tamil Nadu.
The 23 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.
This means the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours was in single digits at nine, including three in Mahrashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.
The 23 deaths posted today included four in Delhi, three in Maharashtra, two each in Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,030 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,466,862 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,886,496 today, up 6,032 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.69%.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 1,638 to 52,336 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 213.72 crore today, including 19.93 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.
The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.20% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.06% today.
A total of 88.77 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.67 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.
NNN