India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 5,000 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 6, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 numbers dipped on Tuesday to below 5,000 at 4,417 new cases in the last 24 hours while 23 deaths were added during this period.

The country had on Monday reported 5,910 new cases of infection and 16 deaths.

Of the 4,417 new cases of COVID-19 infection registered today, Kerala accounted for 1,142, followed by 549 cases in Maharashtra, 484 in Karnataka and 463 in Tamil Nadu.

The 23 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.

This means the number of deaths recorded in the last 24 hours was in single digits at nine, including three in Mahrashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal.

The 23 deaths posted today included four in Delhi, three in Maharashtra, two each in Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala and West Bengal, and one each in Assam, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh.