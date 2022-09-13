India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 5,000 again in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 13, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dipped below 5,000 again after a week on Tuesday, at 4,369 in the last 24 hours, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

During this period, a total of 20 deaths were added to the tally, higher than Monday's number.

The country had on Monday recorded 5,221 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 15 deaths.

The 20 deaths registered today included seven backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 13 deaths posted in the last 24 hours, Karnataka accounted for five, followed by three in Gujarat, and one each in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,185 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,504,949 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,930,417 today, up 5,178 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 829 to 46,347 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 215.47 crore today, including 21.67 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 1.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.73% today.

A total of 88.99 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.50 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

NNN