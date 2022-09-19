India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 5,000 again at 4,858 in last 24 hours

New Delhi, September 19, 2022

India's daily COVID-19 cases dipped below 5,000 again on Monday, at 4,858 in the last 24 hours, after a gap of five days, while 18 more deaths were added to the tally in this period.

The country had on Sunday reported 5,664 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 35 deaths.

The 18 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included eight backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining 10 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for three, followed by two in Karnataka and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,355 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,539,046 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,962,664 today, up 4,735 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.71%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection rose for the fifth consecutive day, going up by 105 to 48,027 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 216.70 crore today, including 13.59 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.76% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.78% today.

A total of 89.17 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 1.75 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

