India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 2,000, deaths fall to single-digit levels

New Delhi, October 7, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection on Friday dipped below 2,000 again after two days, at 1,997 in the last 24 hours, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country.

During this period, the number of deaths fell to single digit levels, at 9.

The country had on Thursday reported 2,529 new cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths.

The nine deaths registered today included three backlog cases in Kerala.

Of the remaining six deaths, there were two in Chhattisgarh, followed by one each in Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 528,754 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,606,460 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,047,344 today, up 3,908 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection fell by 1,920 to 30,362 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 218.88 crore today, including 3.97 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.94% today and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.34%.

A total of 89.64 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 2.13 lakh tests yesterday.

