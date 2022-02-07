India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 100,000 at 83,876, deaths rise slightly to 895

New Delhi, February 7, 2022

India saw its daily COVID-19 cases dip below the 100,000-mark, at 83,876 in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths rose marginally to 895.

The 895 deaths registered in the last 24 hours incuded 378 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated as per the broadened definition of COVID-19 deaths under new guidelines.

India had yesterday reported 107,474 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 865 deaths, including 197 previously undeclared fatalities in Kerala.

If the 378 previously unreported deaths in Kerala are not counted, the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in India is 517, much lower than the 668 recorded yesterday.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 502,874.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,272,014 today.

Not counting the 378 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 517 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 137 deaths in Kerala, 66 in Maharashtra, 47 in Karnataka, 34 in West Bengal, 28 in Punjab, 26 in Tamil Nadu, 23 in Odisha, 19 in Gujarat, 15 in Uttar Pradesh, 14 in Delhi, 12 in Assam, and 11 in Himachal Pradesh.

Other States reported less than ten deaths each, with six States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 40,660,202 today, up 199,054 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 96.19% today from 95.91% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell for the 13th consecutive day today, going down by 116,073 to 1,108,938.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 169.63 crore today, including 14.70 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dipped further to 7.25% and the Weekly Positivity Rate to 9.18%.

A total of 74.15 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 11.56 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

