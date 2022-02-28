India's daily COVID-19 cases dip below 10,000 to 8,013, deaths drop to 119 in last 24 hours

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has climbed to 513,843 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 42,924,130 today.

Not counting the 46 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, the 73 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours included 17 deaths in Karnataka and 16 in Kerala.

All other States reported less than ten deaths each, with 16 States and Union Territories posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 42,307,686 today, up 16,765 from yesterday. The recovery rate improved further to 98.56% today from 98.54% yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country fell further to 102,601 today, down 8,871 from yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 177.50 crore today, including 4.90 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate rose to 1.11% while the Weekly Positivity Rate came down to 1.17%.

A total of 76.74 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 7.23 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

