India's daily cases of COVID-19 stay low at 114, zero deaths in last 24 hours
New Delhi, January 16, 2023
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection stayed close to just a hundred, at 114, with zero deaths reported from the states for the second day running.
The country had on Sunday reported 104 new cases of infection and zero deaths.
Kerala logged 46 of the 114 new cases of infection, followed by 18 in Puducherry, and 11 in Maharashtra.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 remained unchanged from 530,726 on Saturday.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,681,154 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,148,39 today, up 144 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection decreased by 30 to 2,119 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 220.17 crore, including 3,984 doses given in the last 24 hours.
