India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection stay below 200, five deaths added in last 24 hours

New Delhi, December 7, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection stayed below 200 for the second consecutive day at 166 on Wednesday while five deaths were added to the country's tally in the last 24 hours.

The country had on Tuesday reported 165 new cases of infection and three deaths.

The five deaths registered today included one each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh as well as three backlog cases in Kerala.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,638 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,673,949 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country increased to 44,139,056 today, up 251 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 90 to 4,255 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.94 crore today, including 40,349 doses given in the last 24 hours.

NNN