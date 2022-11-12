India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection stay below 1,000 for second day

New Delhi, November 12, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection stayed below 1,000 for the second consecutive day, at 833, on Saturday with eight deaths reported during the last 24 hours.

The country had recorded 842 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths on Friday.

The eight deaths posted today included three backlog cases in Kerala. The five deaths registered in the last 24 hours included two in Maharashtra and one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Karnataka.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,528 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,665,643 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,122,562 today, up 1,024 from yesterday.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 199 to 12,553 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.79 crore today, including 1.16 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

