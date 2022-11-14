India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection fall further to 547, remain below 1,000 for fourth day
New Delhi, November 14, 2022
India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped further on Monday to 547 in the last 24 hours, staying below 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.
As the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country, there was a lone case of death due to COVID-19 reported from Maharashtra in this period.
The country had logged 734 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths on Sunday.
O the 547 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 144, followed by 103 in Kerala. All other states reported less than 100 cases each, with as many as 15 states recording zero deaths and another ten logging less than ten cases each.
With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far rose to 530,532 today.
The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,666,924 today.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 44,126,924 today, up 3,385 from yesterday.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 2,839 to below 10,000 at 9,468 today.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 219.80 crore today, including 20,465 doses given in the last 24 hours.
NNN