India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection fall further to 547, remain below 1,000 for fourth day

New Delhi, November 14, 2022

India's daily cases of COVID-19 infection dropped further on Monday to 547 in the last 24 hours, staying below 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

As the spread of the coronavirus pandemic appeared to be tapering off across the country, there was a lone case of death due to COVID-19 reported from Maharashtra in this period.

The country had logged 734 new cases of COVID-19 infection and three deaths on Sunday.

O the 547 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 144, followed by 103 in Kerala. All other states reported less than 100 cases each, with as many as 15 states recording zero deaths and another ten logging less than ten cases each.